CCTV for ‘boy racers’ proposal welcomed

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has welcomed a proposal for a CCTV camera in area of the Strand Road which he said has been blighted with the issue of “boy racers”.

Councillor Cooper said the matter is to be brought before Derry City & Strabane District Council shortly.

He said: “The Lower Strand Road has been area of the city which has been blighted by the issue of ‘boy racers’. Whilst CCTV will not be the answer to all the late night problems being created there, it will act as a deterrent, and also offer follow up evidence for some of the activity which is endangering other motorists and causing a nuisance and noise problems.

Councillor Cooper added: “I hope this initiative is successful and as we move forward brings peace of mind to local residents and improves road safety in that part of the city.”

“I am currently working with the Council on further initiatives to curb the issue, which will be announced in the coming weeks and have worked with the PSNI to run enforcement campaigns in the area.”