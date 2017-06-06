‘Celebrating snake expulsion’

A 24-years-old woman, who became disorderly in the Waterside in the early hours of the morning following St. Patrick’s Day last year, has been fined £125.

Derry Magistrates Court heard how Caoimhe Lynch, Hillview Crescent, Castlederg, was involved in “fairly low level” disorderly behaviour on March 18, 2016.

Fining her £125, District Judge Barney McElholm, noted: “People tend to get tired and emotional when celebrating the banishment of the snakes.

“I’m not sure they got rid of all of them.”