‘Celebrating snake expulsion’

A 24-years-old woman, who became disorderly in the Waterside in the early hours of the morning following St. Patrick’s Day last year, has been fined £125.
Derry Magistrates Court heard how Caoimhe Lynch, Hillview Crescent, Castlederg, was involved in “fairly low level” disorderly behaviour on March 18, 2016.
Fining her £125, District Judge Barney McElholm, noted: “People tend to get tired and emotional when celebrating the banishment of the snakes.
“I’m not sure they got rid of all of them.”
