Celebrity atheist Richard Dawkins and Stonewall chief among DUP critics

Celebrity atheist Richard Dawkins and Ruth Hunt, Chief Executive of the gay lobby group, Stonewall,have been among the critics of a proposed new ‘confidence and supply’ agreement between the DUP and the Conservative party.

Following Theresa May’s announcement of a putative deal with the DUP, Mr. Dawkins tweeted: “Hubristically called election. Now she’s beholden to anti-abortion, homophobic nuts who think the world less than 10,000 yrs old.”

Ms. Hunt said: “The DUP have a poor record on LGBT rights. Although the party leader claims they are not anti-LGBT, the DUP have vetoed same-sex marriage in NI five times, despite a majority of the public and representatives being in favour.”

