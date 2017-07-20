Celtic fans display ‘paramilitary’ banner during Linfield game

Four days after they were absent from their side’s friendly match against Lyon, Celtic fans group The Green Brigade were back in full force for the Champions League clash against Linfield.

While the atmosphere inside Celtic Park was electric, some fans have become concerned that the group could have landed the club in trouble with Uefa again.

Underneath a long banner which read “Brendan’s undefeated army”, and alongside a likeness of manager Brendan Rodgers with “Rodgers at work” printed along the bottom, the supporters displayed a banner with a paramilitary image.

Uefa takes a no tolerance policy on political banners, and if construed as such by the governing body Celtic could find themselves in hot water once more.

Asked about the banner, Rodgers said: “I didn’t (see it). Fortunately I am one of these guys who just concentrate on the game.”

The club were fined £8,615 in last season’s Champions League qualifiers for displaying Palestinian flags against Israeli side Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

Charges had already been levelled at the club in this year’s competition after striker Leigh Griffiths was said to have “provoked” the Linfield fans at the conclusion of the first leg, while the team as a whole was cited for receiving five yellow cards in the 2-0 win.

Celtic won the second leg at Celtic Park 4-0 thanks to a double from Scott Sinclair and goals from Stuart Armstrong and Tom Rogic.