Celtic fans’ epic Lisbon Lions memorial cycle to boost Children in Crossfire

Well-known Derry radio presenter Noel Moore will be picking up the slipstream of a peloton of fund-raising Celtic fanatics next month on the final leg of an epic cycle from Glasgow to Lisbon to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the club’s famous European Cup victory in 1967,

The cycle has been organised to commemorate the famous Lisbon Lions, that great Celtic side, which included Jimmy ‘Jinky’ Johnstone, Tommy Gemmell and Billy McNeill, and which famously became the first British team to conquer Europe when they beat Internazionale 2-1 at the Estádio Nacional fifty years ago.

‘The Road to Lisbon’ cycle will see participants push off from Celtic Park, Glasgow, on May 6, before embarking on an incredible journey through Britain, France and Iberia.

They’ll finally arrive in Lisbon, Portugal, at the hallowed site of the Estádio Nacional, a mere 1,650 miles later on May 25, 2017.

As well as commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1967 European Cup victory, the cycle - led by supporters Paul Muldoon and David Shearan, Celtic fans from Glasgow and Newcastle respectively - will also raise funds for a series of charities, including the Derry-based charity Children in Crossfire.

Richard Moore, the founder and director of the much-loved local charity, said: “I am delighted that Children in Crossfire is one of the charities benefiting from this exciting event.

“The money raised from this event will have a significant impact on vulnerable children in Tanzania and Ethiopia. “Children that don’t have access to food, water, medicine or education. I think it’s wonderful that in celebrating Celtic’s amazing victory 50 years ago, the organisers are helping create a legacy, which will change the lives of so many vulnerable children”.

Noel Moore, a sports presenter with the local community radio station Drive 105fm will be joining the group in Santander for the final leg of the cycle.

Over nine days Noel will be covering over 582 miles.

He said: “I am a keen cyclist but I’ve also been a supporter of Children in Crossfire since Richard started the organisation 20 years ago.

“Therefore I’m really delighted to be a part of this momentous occasion.”

Anyone interested in contributing to the ‘The Road to Lisbon’ fund-raising cycle, which will also support the Celtic FC Foundation and Solving Kids Cancer charities, can do so at: https://mydonate.bt.com/teams/theroadtolisbon

Alternatively, supporters can text LISB17 followed by £1, £5, £10 to 70070