Celtic fans react to Instagram photo of James McClean

Thousands of Celtic fans have reacted to a photo posted by Derry born footballer, James McClean, on Instagram.

McClean, who turns 28 later this month, is a lifelong Celtic supporter and posted the photograph anticipating the Hoops’ sixth consecutive Scottish Premier League title - their 48th Scottish League Championship title in total.

Celtic secured the title on Sunday with a 5-0 win over Hearts.

McClean, who recently signed a contract extension with English Premier League side, West Bromwich Albion.

The former Derry City F.C. player is contracted to remain with the Baggies until 2019, with the option of a further year.

A proud Derry man, McClean has always been open about the fact he is a Celtic F.C. fan.

“Jamesey, I hope you end up at Parkhead [Celtic’s home ground] next year - you’re a cracking wee player,” said one Celtic F.C. fan.

“We all dream of a team of James McCleans,” added another.

One Celtic F.C. fan exercised some wishful thinking when he said: “Get yourself to Paradise [a nickname for Parkhead] and play for the Hoops.”

“What a guy,” noted another fan.