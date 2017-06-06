Cemetery Sunday to take place this weekend

Cemetery Sunday will take place in Derry's City Cemetery on Sunday June 11 at 6p.m.

Regular visitors to the cemetery should note that on the day, due to the anticipated volume of traffic, access to the site will be limited and only cars granted with permits will be allowed entry.

Visitors are also asked to please observe the one way system in place and to take direction from stewards to ensure the event runs smoothly to the benefit of everyone.

Parks Maintenance and Cemeteries Manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Danny McCartney, asked that where possible vehicles should be left outside the City Cemetery boundary walls.

"The annual Service of Intercession for the Dead always draws huge volumes of visitors to the cemetery and we would encourage people to come early, and ensure arrival at least half an hour before the start of the service.

“There will be signs on site to provide direction and stewards on hand to assist, and every effort is being made to ensure the traffic flows freely on the day.

“We would encourage everyone attending to be patient and to allow extra time on the day to get to and from the service,” he added.