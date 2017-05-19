Chamber transport focus

Derry’s Chamber of Commerce will be continuing its series of Café Conversations with guest speaker Chris Conway, Group Chief Executive for Northern Ireland Transport Holding Company and Translink.

The event will take place at The Bunker, Sandwich Co, The Diamond Friday June 16 from 9am to 10am. The event is open to Chamber members and is free.

Café Conversations is a series of small informal and intimate events which brings together the latest news and ideas from key influencers in the region.

This month the focus is on infrastructure and public transport.

With recent upgrades to the railway line and plans approved for a new transport hub in the city, discussion will focus on current developments and future plans for the transport network.