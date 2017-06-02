Change in summer hours for Dungiven library

Libraries NI has annuonced changes to the summer opening hours for a number of libraries, including Dungiven Library.

The new hours will take effect from Monday 19 June until Saturday 2 September 2017.

“Libraries NI has received an indicative budget allocation which is four per cent less than the baseline budget for last year,” said a spokesperson for NI Libraries.

“The Board reluctantly agreed a Spending Plan to achieve savings with an integral part being the introduction of temporary ‘Summer Opening Hours’.

“This was agreed on the basis that many customers use the library differently over the summer period and, in recognition of this, these seasonal opening hours have been developed accordingly for each individual library.

Dungiven Library will be open five days a week, closed on Thursdays. The new summer hours are Monday 10.30am until 1pm and 2pm until 5pm; Tuesday 10.30am-1pm /2.pm-5pm; Wednesday 2-5pm; closed on Thursday; Friday 10.30am-1pm/2-5pm and Saturday 10.30am-2pm.

Sinn Fein councillor Sean McGlinchey said the changes are part of cutbacks affecting several departments.

“Unfortunately, all departments are facing cutbacks, and libraries are no different,” said Colr. McGlinchey. “It is disappointing though. Dungiven library is well used. Any time you go into the library it’s packed. I take my own daughter there and she loves it.

“It’s used by all ages, and parents who go there with their children can, if they want, sit and read the paper and have a cup pf coffee.”