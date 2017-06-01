Charity boxing night in Derry this weekend

Boxers from across the north west will be heading into the ring at the Maldron Hotel in Derry this weekend at a charity night in aid of Childreach International.

Micky Doherty will host the Charity Boxing Event on Saturday night, June 3.

Doors open at 7pm and tickets, priced £15, can be purchased in advance from Trash in Waterloo Street.

Oakleaf Boxing Club in Derry has been helping prepare the local boxers for the event over recent weeks by offering training sessions at the gym.

Childreach International has various projects across the world working with vulnerable children and communities in poverty stricken and conflict regions.

The charity aims to give them a better future.

On the fight card for Saturday night are: Kevin Barbour v Stephen Gamble; Michael McGlinchey v David O’Brien; John O’Brien v Sean O’Hara; Lee Gamble v Paul McCartney; Jordan Stewart v Emmet McIntyre; Ray Hutton v Scott Burnside; Will McCartney v Eoghan Barbour; Ruari Laird v Darren O’Driscoll; John Webb v Noel McDermott; Kevin Shiels v Ciaran Gallagher; Stephen Burton v Sean Ayton; Ryan McNeilly v Micky Smith.