Charity Concert in memory of Bishop Daly

St Columb’s Hall will host a Charity Concert in memory of the late Bishop Daly in the New Year.

The special concert will be staged on Saturday, February 4, 2017.

All proceeds from the concert will go to Bishop Daly’s chosen charities: Children in Crossfire, Foyle Hospice and Foyle Search and Rescue.

The evening will be hosted by renowned comedian Jean Fitzpatrick.

It will also include entertainment from a variety of well known local artists.

Tickets can be purchased through the Millennium Forum box office on 028 71264455.

Bishop Edward Daly passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital back in August. He was aged 82 years old.

In 1962 he was appointed as a curate at St Eugene’s Cathedral in Derry, remaining there for eleven years and was heavily involved in social gatherings, much if it centred around St Columb’s Hall.

He was present during the Bloody Sunday shootings and was one of a number of local priests who accused the Parachute Regiment of ‘wilful murder’.

He retired as Bishop of the Derry Diocese in 1994.