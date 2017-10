An annual charity cycle in aid of First Derry Minister, Rev. David Latimer’s, ‘Pathways to Peace’ initiative takes place on Sunday, October 15

Participants will leave First Derry in Magazine Street at 10.30 a.m. before completing a loop of Inishowen. Contact Jim O’Hara (02877768141) or John Halliday (02871811470) to register between 8.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. at First Derry on the day. Registration fee: £10.