Charity event supports suicide awareness group

A business in Limavady has thrown its support behind a new group aiming to support families touched by suicide.

Moving On Up provides services for young people and adults with a learning disability.

Each year the organisation holds a fashion show, and supports a local charity with money raised on the night shared with the charity.

Organisers say this year’s show was a huge success, supported by a 340-strong crowd at the Roe Park Resort. They also had support from Circle of Support Roe Valley and a host of local businesses. The fashion show included children, young people and adults from all sectors of the community.

“Our charity of choice for this year, unfortunately, was an easy decision, as one of our families faced the heartbreak of their son taking his own life,” said Jennie Bell, Training & Personal Development Manager and show co-ordinator. “After speaking to the family concerned in regards to Moving On Up’s donation to their charity of choice they informed us, that alongside other families in a similar position, they were in the process of setting up a new group in the Limavady area. Moving On Up has offered support and guidance to the group alongside our fundraising efforts.

“The group is known as L.I.P.S (Limavady Initiative for the Prevention of Suicide).”

Ms Bell said the new group, initially, will provide support to families who have been touched by suicide and promote suicide awareness within the local community.

L.I.P.S. can be reached via Facebook or via email at limavadylips@hotmail.com. For information on Moving On Up check out their Facebook page or call 02877278020.