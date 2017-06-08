Charity fundraiser work-out for Rossmar

Members of a Limavady gym are putting their fitness levels to good use in support of a local school which holds “a special place in their hearts”.

The energetic fundraisers from NSpire Fitness, under the name Team Nspire, are taking part in a charity work out in aid of Rossmar School on June 23rd, and the ‘Hard as Oak’ 10km obstacle race on June 24th. The 21-member team’s goal is to raise £5,000 to buy outdoor play equipment for the new school, scheduled to open in 2019.

Faye McNicholl, NSpire coach, said: “Within our team from Nspire, Rossmar holds a special place in many of our hearts with many others having children and family members also attend the school,” said Faye. “We have parents who are members of the gym, and have children attending the school, and they approached us to help raise funds for the school. Rossmar school provides excellent facilities for the students and are currently seeking to improve their play park. Outdoor play is a vital tool to help the students learn motor skills and interact with the other pupils.”

One parent explained: “The school building is old and currently a new build is being constructed but, unfortunately, the funding for the building doesn’t include outdoor play facilities therefore this is where the fund raising comes in. We, as family and friends, want to give as much help to the school staff and the children as possible to make school life be the best experience possible for them.”

Rossmar Principal, Brian McLaughlin, said he’s “absolutely delighted” to have the team’s support.

“It will make such a significant difference to the facilities the children will have when the school does open,” added Mr. McLaughlin.

The fundraiser workout takes place on June 23 from 7.30pm - 8.30 pm with a live DJ. Check out the Justgiving page at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Team-nspire or, contact one of the team members. Several local businesses are also supporting the fundraising.