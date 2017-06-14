Chicco kids' car seats recalled following tests

A maker of popular car seats for children has recalled one of its models after issues were revealed during testing.

Chicco this week announced the voluntary recall of the Chicco Cosmos car seats sold between 28 February and 24 May 2017.

The product (Chicco Cosmos, ref. 79163) can be identified through the number 04444637 on the homologation label (A) and by the serial number (B) on each product: only serial numbers from 00000001 to 00025152 are affected.

A recall notice released by the firm read: “The recalled product was developed in close cooperation with leading testing institutes and underwent multiple rounds of extensive testing during production and prior to being marketed, in accordance with the rules for homologation; all of these tests demonstrated the compliance of the product with the applicable ECE44/04 standard.”

“Chicco, which has always prioritised the quality and safety of its products as core company values, also performs further tests to ensure product conformity, in line with its strict quality policy.

“The tests performed on the above-mentioned batches have demonstrated a potential deviation in the mechanical behaviour of a component; for this reason and as a precautionary and voluntary measure, Chicco is inviting the users of the product to contact Chicco Customer Service for a free replacement product.”

The statement apologised for any inconvenience caused and advised affected customers to contact the company with any queries.