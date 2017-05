A child's toy has been found in Derry.

The toy is a Sheriff Woody doll from Disney's 'Toy Story' movies.

The toy was discovered near the walkway beside the quay.

A local woman contacted The Derry Journal after she found the toy.

"I really want to get this toy back to its owner," said the woman.

Hollywood actor, Tom Hanks, is the voice of Sheriff Woody in the films.

The first ever 'Toy Story' movie was released in November 1995.