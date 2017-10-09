Children ‘getting so drunk they can barely stand’

Children as young as 14 are getting so drunk they can barely stand in the Glen and Rosemount areas of the city, a local councillor has warned.

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack has now called on parents to make sure their children are not among the large crowds gathering to drink in the Glen and Baldrick Crescent areas.

While also calling for more patrols across the area, Colr. Cusack said: “This is becoming a weekly nightmare for the residents who are being denied peace to live in their own homes.

“For the last three weekends children as young as 14 have been culminating in the area, many of them drinking alcohol and getting so drunk they can barely stand, many of them young girls.

“I have witnessed this myself and the wardens are flat out trying to deal with the issue.”

Colr. Cusack said that this was extremely concerning and expressed fears for the safety of the young people, “especially when I’m being told that they are in such a state that the police have to take them home”.

In a message to parents, she said: “The Council wardens and the police can only do so much because of their young age, but parents need to be made aware and take action if they suspect their child is socialising here, whether they are drinking or not this is far from a safe environment.

“I have called on the already frustrated residents to keep reporting this activity and do it as soon as possible to prevent the situation escalating.

“I have also requested that the authorities recognise this area as a hotspot and increase patrols.

“This is an issue which is happening throughout this city and can only be dealt with by everyone working together, but the first steps to prevention need to be taken by parents and guardians who are ultimately responsible for their children.”