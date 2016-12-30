Christmas Eve vandals smashed every window in Feeny house

Vandals smashed every window in a house in Feeny on Christmas Eve, police have reported.

The PSNI is investigating a report of criminal damage being caused to the vacant house in the Cherry Lane area at approximately 7.50pm on Saturday.

All the windows of the property were broken.

Constable Brendan Dallat would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact Police at Limavady on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1119 24/12/16.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.