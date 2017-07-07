Christmas Market returning to Derry

Derry’s Christmas Market will return this year with a large marquee and a bar among the features planned.

The local council is also pursuing a project to ensure there will be no counterfeit or unsafe goods sold at its monthly Walled City Market.

The plans were detailed in a new report brought before the council’s Business & Culture Committee at its July meeting in Strabane on Tuesday.

The Walled City Market currently takes place on the first Saturday of each month in Guildhall Square. Additional markets will be held in Guildhall Square this year over Hallowe’en and in the run up to Christmas.

The committee was told that there are now 30 traders registered for the monthly markets, with a waiting list of seven others. The council is also currently scoping potential locations for “new street trading opportunities in semi-permanent structures”.

For Christmas 2017, the Walled City Market Winter Wonderland will take place over four days from December 15 to 18.

The event will consist of a large marquee, wooden chalets, and a bar serving craft beer/ artisan drinks. There will also be entertainment for children and live music.

The council’s Markets Development Officer is also currently engaging with Consumer Safety & Trading Standards to implement a self-regulatory Real Deal code among traders. The committee was informed that the aim is to create a “fake free” shopping environment at local markets by eliminating the sale of counterfeit, illegal or unsafe goods. “It is hoped the charter will be in place by the end of July,” the report stated.