Chunk of Killea village to be sold as one lot

Nine bungalows in a Killea retirement village will go under the hammer as one lot in an auction next month.

Ten four-bedroom houses in a riverside estate just down the road in Carrigans are also going to be sold off as a single lot in the same auction.

The properties are among 14 lots of considerable local interest Allsop Ireland have signalled will be sold in just over two weeks.

The auction will take place over May 17 and May 18 with bidding commencing at 8am on each day.

Remarkably, a large chunk of the Holywell Retirement Village, which is situated right on the Derry/Donegal border in Killea, will be sold with a starting range of between €195,000 and €205,000.

According to the auctioneer all of the properties are currently unoccupied, however, eight of them require internal finishes.

Down the road in Carrigans no less than ten units in the Foyle View Manor estate are also set to be sold together.

The lot, which comprises four four-bedroom detached houses and six four-bedroom semi-detached houses, eight of which need internal finishes and two of which are fully finished, has been reserved for between €455,000 and €465,000.

That works out at just €46,500 per unit. All of the Carrigans properties are currently empty.

A little further afield 12 apartments at Collins Hall in Main Street, Stranorlar, are being held for between €445,000 and €455,000.

Most of the ten two-bedroom and two one-bedroom flats there are currently occupied with estate agents suggesting they bring in an annual rental income of €44,160.

Immediately across the River Finn in Ballybofey a large mixed use block that is currently home to the town’s dole office and a bookies, will start from between €345,000 and €355,000

Garvan House and Garvan Court in the town’s Main Street includes three retail units, one office and 11 apartments. The retail units and office are currently occupied by the Irish Department of Social Protection.

The Betting Lounge is another of the block’s commercial tenants. Several of the apartments are also currently occupied.

According to the auctioneer the partly unoccupied block is currently bringing in €38,660 a year in rent.

Elsewhere, thirteen vacant residential apartments at Lennon Grove, Ramelton, are also to be sold together.

All unoccupied, they are being held for between €470,000 and €480,000

Among the other local lots listed are several stand alone houses. A four-bedroom detached house in Forest Park, Killygordon, is reserved for €70,000 - €80,000; a four-bedroom semi detached house at Gleann Rua, Letterkenny, for €45,000 - €55,000; a detached four-bedroom house at Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny, is being held for €110,000 - €120,000; and a three-bedroom mid-terrace house in Lough Fern Heights, Milford, will start from €25,000 - €35,000.

Plots of land at Rathmullan, Stranorlar, Bundoran, Pettigo amd Lettermacaward, make up the rest of the local lots set to be sold by Allsop in just over two weeks.