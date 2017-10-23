City centre assault: Eastwood seeks meeting with PSNI

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has requested an urgent meeting with the PSNI in Derry after a man sustained head injuries after being assaulted in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man, who is in his 30s, is now in a critical condition in hospital following the assault in Newmarket Street.

The street- one of the busiest thoroughfares in the city centre- was cordoned off yesterday as the investigation into the assault continued.

Foyle Search & Rescue have confirmed the victim was a former volunteer with the life-saving charity.

The charity has posted on its Facebook page: “Foyle Search & Rescue have been made aware that a former volunteer with our Charity, was assaulted in the City last night and that he is currently in hospital for treatment for his injuries.

“Our Thoughts and Prayers are sent to him and his Family & we wish him a speedy recovery.”

SDLP Leader and Foyle MLA Colum Eastwood meanwhile condemned the attack.

He said: “It is deeply concerning to hear of another attack in the city centre.

“My thoughts and prayers are with this man and his family as he is being treated in hospital.

“I have no doubt that many in our community will be worried and frightened to hear of such an attack taking place in Derry.

“While I want to assure the community that Derry remains a safe place and that these sorts of attacks are infrequent, today I have contacted the PSNI to request an urgent meeting. We need to look closer at community policing, particularly after closing hours in the city centre.

“I urge anyone with any information to contact the PSNI directly, those responsible must be brought to justice.”

Detectives yesterday launched an appeal for witnesses.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 2am police received a report of an altercation between a number of males on Newmarket Street.

“A male, aged in his 30s, sustained serious injuries to his head after he had been assaulted by a number of the males. He has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Newmarket Street during the early hours of this morning and who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 209 22/10/2017.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”