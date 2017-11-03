City Hotel launch for rare disease support project

A new project that will provide enhanced support to people living with rare diseases in the North will be launched in the City Hotel on Monday, November 6.

The Northern Ireland Rare Disease Partnership’s (NIRDP) ‘Stronger Together’ project will be unveiled at the charity’s North West Forum meeting at 11am.

Backed by The Big Lottery Fund, ‘Stronger Together’ will allow the NIRDP employ two part-time staff to work on an outreach basis across the five local health authorities in the North.

Sandra Campbell, a long serving NIRDP volunteer, said the project grew out of feedback gathered at five workshops this year.

“Their purpose was to evaluate what our members felt was most crucial to them and we found, event after event, that what people need is additional support, signposting and assistance.

“Our new ‘Stronger Together’ project has been a direct response to our members requests and, thanks to The Big Lottery Fund, we are now able to put staff in place to offer this much needed support,” she said.

NIRDP chair Fiona McLaughlin said: “We believe that no one should be disadvantaged because of the rarity of their condition and I feel that our new recruits are going to be a major resource and source of help for all our members.”

Contact Sandra Campbell on 07512880466, email: sandra@nirdp.org.uk, or visit Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/northern-ireland-rare-disease-partnership-nirdp-5580231087