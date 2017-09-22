City Walls damage: PSNI issue appeal

Police in Derry are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage on the City Walls on Monday, September 18.

PSNI Sergeant Anderson said: “Police received a report at approximately 10pm that a number of males were in the area of Upper Magazine Street and had daubed graffiti on the city’s Walls using white paint.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Waterside on 101, quoting reference number 1591 of 18/09/17.

Alternatively, if someone wishes to provide information anonymously, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.