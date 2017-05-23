Claudy bomb victim Mary Hamilton ‘knows what Manchester families are going through’

Claudy bomb victim Mary Hamilton has said that ‘no cause justifies killing’, stating she was speaking as someone who has experienced first hand what the survivors of the Manchester Arena bomb attack on Monday are going through.

The local Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) Alderman, who was badly injured when three bombs exploded in Claudy on July 31, 1972, killing nine, was reacting after over 20 people were killed at an Ariane Grande concert in Manchester city centre last night.

“I want to express my sympathies to the people of Manchester as someone who has experienced at first hand what the families are going through, as I was caught up in the three bomb attack in the village of Claudy 45 years ago and it is as vivid as yesterday.

“My thoughts and prayers are with them,” she said.

Mrs. Hamilton said she hoped the families of the victims could somehow find solace in the wake of the bomb attack but knows that their lives will be changed forever.

“I pray that God will comfort them and help them through the days ahead and as someone who knows that their lives will never be the same again I can only ask why? Because no cause justifies taking lives.”