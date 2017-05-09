Codetta crowned champions at Cork International Choral Festival

Derry’s Codetta Choir have beaten off competition from across the world to be crowned winners at the Cork International Choral Festival.

In a packed City Hall at the close of the 63rd Cork International Choral Festival last weekend, the audience roared their approval as Codetta were announced winners of the prestigious Fleischmann International Trophy, the premier award of the festival.

The members of Codetta Choir performing in Cork.

In addition, the choir was also awarded a special prize for a performance of a piece by the German composer Schütz as part of their competition programme.

This was the choir’s fourth visit to the festival, recognised internationally as one of the foremost choral festivals in Europe.

Codetta were representing Ireland, along with Laetare from Dublin, in a line-up that included choirs from England, Wales, Finland, Germany, Italy, Macedonia, Sweden, Spain, Japan and Canada.

In awarding Codetta an outstanding mark of 91.25%, the team of five international adjudicators from Germany, Norway, Hungary, Ireland and England commented on the choir’s beautiful sound, and outstanding interpretation of a challenging and exciting programme.

Choir conductor D�nal Doherty with the trophy.

Speaking amid all the euphoria of the remarkable victory, Codetta’s conductor, Dónal Doherty said:

“I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved for Derry and the North West.

“This win confirms the growing reputation of Codetta as a choral force on the European stage and Derry as a place of choral excellence.

“It further enhances the significance of the City of Derry International Choir Festival, which is organised by Codetta and a small army of volunteers.”

Mr Doherty added “This win will serve as a calling card in our efforts to attract the best choirs from all over the world to visit Derry and the wider region.

“I wish to congratulate all the members of the choir on this success, and to thank both them and their families for the extraordinary commitment and dedication they’ve shown over the years. I would also like to say a special thank you to all our local followers, whose continued support has helped us achieve such high standards,” he added.

Plans are now already well under way for the 5 th edition of the City of Derry International Choir Festival in October this year. During the Derry festival there will be yet another impressive array of visiting international choirs.

Local audiences will also have the opportunity to hear Codetta perform alongside the Festival Chorus, with further details to be released over the coming months.

Codetta was founded in Derry in 2001 and under the guidance of Dónal Doherty, has received international fame and acclaim.

Codetta has previously participated in the Advent Festival in Prague and reached the final of the Grand Prix in Maribor in 2008, while winning awards at the Sligo and Cork International Choral Festivals in 2008/2009. In 2010 Codetta performed across Tuscany and in the 2011 Montreux Choral Festival in Switzerland.