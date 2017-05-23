Colr: No need for traffic wardens in Dungiven

A Sinn Fein councillor believes there is no need for traffic wardens in Dungiven after figures revealed only one parking ticket was issued in the town during the first three months of this year.

During the same period, 97 tickets were issued in Limavady.

There were no on-street Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) issued in Ballykelly during the first quarter.

The Department for Infrastructure figures show the single ticket was issued in Dungiven in February.

Sinn Fein Colr. Sean McGlinchey said: “I totally disagree with having traffic wardens in Dungiven. It’s a waste of ratepayers money, and a strain on the public purse.

“In the last 20 years, none of the local businesses have ever complained to me about a parking issue.”

Dungiven resident, and former SDLP councillor, Michael Coyle believes enforcement is needed to deal with “habitual footpath parkers”.

“That’s an inconvenience for people, for example, people with poor sight, and for able-bodied people too, for example, for people with prams. I’m told traffic wardens can’t deal with that, that they can only deal with issues on the road,” said Mr. Coyle. “I don’t care who does it, the PSNI or traffic wardens, but I would push for enforcement of that. The figures for Dungiven don’t warrant having a traffic warden here.”

A total of 20,502 on-street Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) were issued throughout the North from January to March 2017.