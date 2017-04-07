Colr. slams culprits responsible for mess at Limavady play park

A Limavady councillor has slammed those responsible for leaving rubbish at a play park in Limavady.

SDLP Colr. John Deighan said on his most recent visit with his children to the Alexander Road play park last Sunday rubbish was strewn around the area.

“It’s disgusting and, to be honest, I don’t think this was ever the right location for this park to begin with,” he said.

Colr. Deighan acknowledged the hard work of Council to keep the park in a safe and clean state. However, he said: “Kids don’t need to go there and see broken bottles, rubbish and underwear. I’ve been to the park in Claudy and you could eat your dinner off it. I was at Brooke Park in Derry with my children and they had a ball. ”

Colr. Deighan added: “The park is useable but, like I said, it’s not a pleasant experience.”

Causeway Council are currently completing a ‘Play Park Audit and Play Strategy’ for the borough. It will include engagement sessions with the public and community organisations across the borough.

Sinn Fein Colr. Brenda Chivers encouraged people to take part in the consultation.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to take this opportunity to inform their representatives of the needs for their area,” said Colr. Chivers.

“For my part, I will be strongly arguing the case for play parks in the Limavady area, especially the Glens estate which has been an ongoing issue for a number of years now.

“I have taken part in workshops on play park provision. The benefits that arise from them are immense, from health and social improvements to improving the appeal of an area which has previously been used for anti scoial activities.

“This is why I hope to see these projects take place.”

Currently there are 99 play parks in the Causeway borough.

Colr. Deighan hopes the council audit will develop plans for a Diversity play park in Limavady.

“We’ve been talking about it for so long and, as far as I’m aware, there’s no planning permission for it, no location,” he said.

Colr. Deighan hoped more information will be forthcoming by the start of the summer.

Council say the location of a Diversity play park “will, in part, be influenced by the outcome of the Play Audit”.

“Officers will commence the business case shortly. Planning permission can only be submitted once a location is agreed,” added the Council spokesperson.