Colr. slams ‘mindless, senseless’ vandalism

An Inishowen councillor has vehemently lashed out at the “mindless, senseless” vandalism which occurred in Buncrana last weekend.

On Saturday, it was discovered that the Buncrana sign was vandalised and bicycles that were installed to welcome the An Post Rás were damaged. Flowers were also ripped from the ground during the incident.

Colr. Jack Murray said a huge amount of work was done by gardener, George McDermott and his team, to ensure the town looked beautiful for the arrival of the Rás.

“Someone took it upon themselves to destroy it. George and his team had it cleared up very quickly, but it was a mindless, senseless attack on the wider community.

Colr. Murray said a further incident occurred yesterday, when rubbish was left strewen across Stragill Beach and a tent had been set on fire. Two of the ‘Free Wee Libraries ‘ along the beach walk were also damaged.

The Free Wee Library Project Co-ordinator, Geraldine Timlin, said the library boxes could be removed pemenantly, as costs to repair vandalism were spiralling.

The project receives minimal funding and Ms. Timilin said the vandalism was “disheartening.”

“It is, suffice to say, this is not an isolated incident. At least eight times last summer we repaired libraries at various locations around Buncrana.

“We feel it will put the project at a point now this year where we will have to consider removing them as the repair costs are too much to sustain if this vandalism was to continue,” she said.

Ms. Timlin said due to lack of funding, the locations around Buncrana might not be able to be maintained at the rate they are targeted by vandals over the summer months.

“The rise in vandalism directly increases with school holidays.

“Students congregate in the parks and beaches and the aftermath is a mess of bottles and cans and usually a ‘Wee Library’ is broken in the process.

“This is a situation for parents, young people, the community and the Gardai to address together.

“We need to educate young people to make better choices and take responsibility for their actions.

“We must make those perpetrating the senseless vandalism see that there is a cost to every library they attack and not just in monetary terms, a community will lose these valuable unique resources we have now becomed famed for,” she added.

Anyone with any information are asked to contact Buncrana Gardai on 0749320540.