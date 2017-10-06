Comedian John Bishop drops into the Bogside

Comedian John Bishop was in Derry this week filming a new documentary on Ireland.

The Liverpudlian funnyman dropped into both the Museum of Free Derry and the Apprentice Boys’ Siege Museum during his visit which coincided with a live stand-up performance at the Millennium Forum.

Stuart Moore, of the Siege Museum, with John Bishop.

John Kelly, of the Museum of Free Derry, said the comedian spent up to two hours in the Bogside talking about the area’s history and, in particular, ‘Bloody Sunday.’

Mr Kelly said he was very impressed with Bishop’s knowledge of events.

A spokesperson for the Museum said: “Staff were delighted to welcome John Bishop to the Museum where he was filming for his in-depth new documentary series, ‘John Bishop’s Ireland’.

“Our huge thanks to John, his son Joe and their lovely documentary crew for taking the time to visit and learn more about the city’s civil rights movement. Not to mention being so genuinely warm and welcoming to the few local residents who came asking for hugs or photos.”

Stuart Moore, of the Apprentice Boys’ Siege Museum, said the comedian showed a huge interest in the history of the city.

“He was here for about two hours,” he said. “I showed him round and then we went up onto Walker’s Plinth on the Walls and had photographs taken.”