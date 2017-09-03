Commonwealth Games baton

The Queen’s Baton for the Gold Coast XXI Commonwealth Games arrived in Derry this week as part of its epic round the world trip.

The Gold Coast 2018 Relay is the longest ever held, and the north of Ireland leg included iconic landmarks such as the Derry Walls, the Peace Bridge, The Dark Hedges, which featured in ‘Game of Thrones’ and the Giant’s Causeway.

The baton was also taken to sporting venues to meet with young people involved in Commonwealth sports.

Lisa Bradley, 2002 Commonwealth Games Silver Medallist and Kirsty Strouts, 2017 Youth Commonwealth Games Silver Medallist, carried the baton in Derry.

The relay started on March 13 at Buckingham Palace and is travelling on a 388-day journey to Australia for the official Games Opening Ceremony on April 4, 2018.