Community ‘shocked and saddened’ following death of Derry woman

Local politicians have spoken of the shock and sadness after it was confirmed that the young woman who died in a car crash and Inishowen came from the Waterside area of Derry.

Sinn Fein Councillor for the Gobnascale area Christopher Jackson expressed his condolences to the family of the 25-year-old woman.

It is understood the lady worked in the Fahan area.

Speaking today he said: “The local community is shocked and saddened by the death of this young woman in a road accident at Fahan last night.

“It’s very sad that this has occurred just a few days before Christmas.

“I would like to express my sympathies to her family and friends at this time.”

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Raymond McCartney has also sent his condolences to the woman’s family.

Mr McCartney said: “The death of this young woman in a road crash is tragic.

“A death on the road is tragic at any time of year but it is all the more poignant at Christmas.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this woman at this sad time.”

Gardaí in Buncrana have launched an investigation into the fatal road traffic collision, which occurred just before 11pm on Thursday night.

The collision between two cars occurred in the Glebe area Fahan.

A garda spokesperson has confirmed: “The female driver of one car was fatally injured and her body has been removed to the morgue at Letterkenny University Hospital.

“The second driver, a male (20 years) was injured and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, his injuries are believed to be non life threatening.

“There were no passengers in either cars.”

The man Buncrana to Burnfoot road remained closed this morning to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination.

Local diversions are in place and gardai have advised that the road is likely to remain closed for the most of the day.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on (00353)74 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.