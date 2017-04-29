Community ‘stunned and devastated’ after teen road deaths in Inishowen

There is “shock and devastation” in Inishowen after two teenagers were killed in an overnight collision.

Fianna Fail County Councillor in Buncrana, Rena Donaghy, said the deaths of the two young men who died in the collision on the Quigley’s Point to Moville Road is “another terrible blow for Inishowen.”

It’s another terrible blow to our community, our parish, and a terrible loss for families involved. Fr. Francis Bradley

“We are absolutely devastated at the news. They were so young, and they were just beginning to start off in life. They had everything to live for, and it’s a shame their young lives were taken from them so tragically.”

The fatal collision occurred on the road between Quigley’s Point and Whitecastle on the R238 at approximately 3.35am on Saturday morning.

One of the young men was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The three other occupants of the car, males in their late teens, were taken to Altnagelvin and Letterkenny Hospital, and are described as being in a stable condition.

Colr. Donaghy said she knows the families of all of the five people involved in the collision and had spoken with the heartbroken father of one of the teens who lost his life.

“It’s a terrible blow for Inishowen, and most of the five young people are from the Buncrana area; all so young, just young fellas out enjoying themselves at a disco and, for their young lives to be taken from them, is awful.

“The community is completely stunned and in shock, absolutely. It’s terrible, absolutely shocking,” Colr. Donaghy added.

Buncrana Parish Priest Fr. Francis Bradley said: “It’s another terrible blow to our community, our Parish, and a terrible loss for families involved, unspeakable loss; a terrible pain.”

Fr. Bradley said the tragedy “awakens memories of terrible loss for other families who were impacted in the same way in the last number of years.”

“Why our little community should make the headlines so often, in terms of tragedy, is difficult to cope with,” Fr. Bradley added.

The stretch of road is closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses and, in particular, anyone who may have travelled the road between 3am and 3.40am on Saturday morning to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074- 9320540, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.