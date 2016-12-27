Community workshops for 2017

Derry people will get the chance to give their views on the Local Community Plan for their area in the New Year, with a fresh round of workshops taking place in January.

The workshops will be held in the seven district electoral areas and in Strabane town.

Anyone with a view on how they would like to enhance services and facilities in their area is encouraged to attend.

The Local Community Plans are being developed in tandem with the wider Community Plan, which will shape the long-term strategic direction for the City and District, enhancing the delivery of public services and improving the well-being of citizens across the district.

Hundreds of local people across Derry and Strabane have already engaged with the process to date, providing the information needed to create specially tailored strategies to address the individual needs of each area.

In this fourth round of workshops, participants will now have the opportunity to discuss the models which will be used to deliver the actions identified within the plans.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Hilary McClintock, encouraged people to come along and find out more.

“As we near the final stages of the public engagement process I would love to see people coming along to the workshops to give their views on how it will be delivered and actioned,” she said.

“Inclusion is one of the most important elements of this process and we want to ensure that the plans are fully representative of each area.”

Chief Executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Mr. John Kelpie, said: “I want to thank everyone who has participated in the Local Community Planning process to date, we have been overwhelmed by the response from the public and we would like to see that momentum continuing.

“Following the Christmas break we look forward to finalising the plans and co-designing the governance and implementation phase of the process.”

The latest round of workshops is the fourth in a series of public consultations, and will take place in venues across all local areas from January 19th – 26th.

“Everyone is invited to attend, and all views are welcome. For those who can’t make the workshops, you can also engage with the process through the Community Planning webpage, www.goo.gl/2LDvKp

To find out more about the dates and times of the workshops taking place in your area go to www.derrystrabane.com.localplans