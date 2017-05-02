Company invests in life saving defibrillator

A Roe Valley business has invested in a life-saving defibrillator on their premises.

Seating Matters is a healthcare seating manufacturer whose headquarters is located outside Limavady on the Carnamuff Road.

Seating Matters is one of 12 businesses in the Limavady area that have had a HeartSine Defibrillator installed in the past 15 months.

A defibrillator can be used when someone suffers a Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) caused by an abnormal heart rhythm which is often fatal. The only effective treatment is an electric shock called defibrillation, hence the name of the HeartSine Defibrillator.

Seating Matters have made the substantial investment to purchase a defibrillator to give their highly valued staff peace of mind that if something were to ever happen in the workplace, a defibrillator is accessible.

Director of Seating Matters, Ryan Tierney said: “It was something we didn’t think twice about getting. Having it here gives our staff comfort to know that if something was to happen while at work, we have the defibrillator at hand. I want our surrounding neighbours to know that it is here if they were to ever need it.”

Ryan added, “It doesn’t matter what age you are, anything could happen your heart at any time. A defibrillator could really save someone’s life. We hope to never have to use it, but it is here if we ever do.”

Seating Matters would like to extend their sincere thanks to James McGuinness from HeartSine who provided a great presentation of the importance of having a defibrillator installed in the premises and for the training he provided.