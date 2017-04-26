Connie bidding to be crowned Miss Vintage

A Rosemount girl bidding to be named Miss Vintage UK 2017 says her taste for all things ‘retro’ was first awakened at an epiphanal ‘Jive Aces’ gig at the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival seven years ago.

Connie O’Hara, aged 25, is one of only three Irish girls aiming to be crowned Miss Vintage UK, at the Twinwood Festival in Bedford at the end of August.

Connie, who works at Firstsource in the city, needs the great Derry public’s support if she’s to have a chance of taking the title at what’s billed as the ‘Ultimate Vintage 1930s, ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s Music and Dance Festival’ on August 27.

“My passion for vintage began in 2010 when I started going to the Derry Jazz Festival at the age of 18,” she explained.

“My first introduction to this was the opening night with the ‘Jive Aces.’

“I immediately had that feeling of being born in the wrong era and instantly fell in love with the music.

“The Derry jazz festival has become a yearly highlight of mine. I have always sung but this new found love and belonging led me in the direction of the likes of Etta James and Ella Fitzgerald to name but a few.”

Connie believes she’s definitely the best candidate for the Miss Vintage UK title.

“Vintage has become my whole way of life and being now, not just for occasions. “I didn’t feel myself unless I was dressed in vintage attire so over these years I have developed my own vintage style which has become my trademark,” she said.

To vote for Connie in the first round of public voting that closes on May 31 visit https://www.facebook.com/twinwoodevents/photos/a.10154255624632657.1073741850.30797112656/10154255629017657/?type=3&theater