Cornshell buses may be pulled due to drivers’ safety fears

Bus services to Cornshell Fields in Derry could be scrapped over concerns raised by drivers.

Translink Service Delivery Manager Alan Young said there were widespread concerns among bus drivers over health and safety issues in the Cornshell Fields area on the outskirts of Greater Shantallow.

He said: “Our drivers are very, very unhappy with the reverse manoeuvre that has to take place in Cornshell Fields at the minute.

“The nature of Cornshell Fields is it is very steep and very narrow and there have been a few incidents where children were playing about and hanging on the back of the bus.

“Our drivers through the union have raised it as an area of concern.

“Ideally we would look at a turning circle somewhere in Cornshell Fields if we were able to that.

“There may be a need to come out of Cornshell Fields due to safety concerns,” he added.

Mr Young said the Council and Transport NI were aware of the issue and were looking into it at present.

Sinn Fein Councillor Tony Hassan said the Council had fought hard to get a bus service into Cornshell Fields.

“I would not like to see that being taken off,” he said. “There is a need, and I would 100% support you on a turning bay.”

SDLP Councillor Angela Dobbins said there should be community involvement in trying to address the safety concerns relating to young people.

“A lot of disabled people live in Cornshell Fields and these people will not have access to transport if this service is stopped,” she added.

Mr Young reiterated that it was “really awkward” for a bus to manoeuvre in Cornshell Fields at present.