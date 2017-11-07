Coshquin clean-up planned

Sinn Féin Councillor Eric McGinley has welcomed assurances from Derry City & Strabane District Council that the Coshquin Road will be cleared of litter in the immediate future.

The assurances come following complaints from residents living in the area over rubbish being repeatedly discarded.

Colr. McGinley said: “Unfortunately, the Coshquin Road can occasionally be used as a handy dumping ground for unwanted items and particularly black bag refuse. Not only is this an eyesore for users of the road and residents in the area, it also leads to Council having to use valuable resources to clear this mess.

“Council has indicated to me that there will be a clean-up in the very near future but I would appeal to people to stop using the Coshquin Road as a dumping ground.”