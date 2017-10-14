Costing of special bin rota for traveller site

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s waste chiefs have agreed to cost weekly black bin collections for the Housing Executive (NIHE) Travellers’ Accommodation site in Ballyarnett after health and safety concerns were raised over overflowing bins.

At a meeting of the council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee, SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney, expressed concern that the once-fortnightly black and blue bin collection rota in operation elsewhere in the city was not working at the site.

Head of Environment Conor Canning advised that the council had asked NIHE to increase the number of residual [black] bins located on the site, to ensure “there is two-week capacity available, and that these would be emptied on a fortnightly basis”.

However, Colr. Tierney said once-weekly collections, at the very least, were needed to tackle the problem.

“My reading of this, with the greatest respect, tells me council is saying this is not our problem,” said Colr. Tierney.

Sinn Féin Colr. Sandra Duffy said there were major health and safety issues at the site as a result of the build up of rubbish.

But UUP Colr. Derek Hussey suggested the NIHE and residents of the site itself needed to take more responsibility.

Mr. Canning warned he would have to take a crew and vehicle off-rota in order to lift at Ballyarnett every week but agreed that he would cost this and bring back a report.