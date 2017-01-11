Could you give Milo his forever home?

The Rainbow Rehoming Centre in Derry is hoping to find a forever home for four-year-old Beagle cross Milo.

Staff have said that Milo has proved a big hit with the volunteer dog walkers, who describe him as very loving and adores company.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “His true character cannot be seen at the centre as he finds the environment very difficult and at times will show signs of being afraid.

“When away from the centre he is a friendly dog that is eager to please, especially when he goes into hound mode and sniffs until his kennel life is forgotten and his heart is content.

“He also likes to show off his basic commands when asked.

“As every walk comes to an end both Milo and his dog walker know the unhappiness this causes to him, that’s until his next walk when his kennel life is behind again for a short time.

“For this reason, we would love to see settled in his new home very soon.”

Milo is neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped, and staff have said he is in fantastic health and his worm and deflea treatments are up to date.

He seeks an experienced home with no other dogs as he likes to be the centre of attention, and an active home to suit his thirst for life and his love for adventure.

If interested in offering Milo the home he desperately visits him during opening hours at the Rainbow Centre in Eglinton, Tuesday to Sunday 12pm to 4pm.