Council approves Drumahoe pitches footpath network

Plans for a new footpath network at Drumahoe Pitches have been approved by Derry & Strabane’s Planning Committee.

The planning application by the council will see new pathways at the grass pitches site. There will also be a pedestrian link comprising steps through existing woodland between the pathway and Drumahoe District Park.

A Planning officer told the committee that the site concerned was opposite the YMCA and close to the Faughan Valley school site, adding that the new scheme would “enhance the recreational use of the site”.

The steps will require the removal of some trees and shrubs, she added.

Proposing the Committee approve the application, DUP Councillor Thomas Kerrigan said he felt the project was a “necessity in this particular area.”

SDLP Councillor Gus Hastings said: “We welcome the developments at these pitches. It would have been a disgrace to allow them to go into disrepair. Any recreational extras we can bring to this council area of ours, if it is within our gift to do it we should be doing it.”

DUP Councillor Drew Thompson also welcomed the development, stating that it would be an added advantage to the play park, while UUP Councillor Mary Hamilton and Sinn Fein Councillor Christopher Jackson also welcomed the development.

A temporary site access/ramp from Glenshane Road will be installed for the duration of the project.