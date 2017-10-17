Council: business at usual as north west escapes Ophelia’s wrath

Derry City and Strabane District Council has advised that it has resumed normal services today following yesterday’s storm weather warning.

Bin collections are going ahead a snormal today, while leisure centres, recyling sites, parks, museums and play areas have all reopened after being inspected.

The weather alert resulted in a number of disruptions to regular service and early morning assessments for any potential damage took place today.

Street cleansing and refuse collection services had been halted yesterday afternoon, but today refuse crews are working across the city and district to reach all areas which did not have their bins collected yesterday.

“We are advised anyone who has not had their bin collected to leave it at the kerbside. Anyone with any queries on this is asked to contact the Council directly on 028 71253253,” a spokesperson said.

The Council said its officials will continue to monitor the situation and remain in regular contact with the other multi-agencies as part of the recovery stage.

Thanking the public for their co-operation, the spokesperson said the health and safety of the public is a priority for the Council and it remained committed to its joint collaborative approach with the multi-agencies when dealing with major issues and emergencies of this nature.