Council commissioning works for closed 3G pitch

Derry & Strabane Council have said they are working with all user groups to find alternative arrangements following the closure of Brooke Park pitches.

The council said it hopes to have the pitch reopened as soon as possible following the temporary closure to address safety concerns.

The closure follows fresh concerns from local residents over episodes in which balls flying over the fencing at the council-run 3G facility went onto the busy main road through Rosemount.

Some residents expressed concerns that the problem could lead to a serious accident.

Sinn Fein Councillor Mickey Cooper this week called for a clear timetable for the works planned to be shared with local groups who use the pitches.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said that the 3G pitch at Brooke Park “will remain closed for a temporary period due to ongoing health and safety issues with balls going over the fence of the 3G pitch area”.

The council spokesperson added: “Council is currently in the process of commissioning works to resolve this with a view to having the facility reopened as soon as possible.”

The spokesperson said that it is continuing to work “in close partnership with all user groups to make every effort to accommodate them at alternative locations across the city and district”.

The council have also apologising for any inconvenience caused said more information will be provided in the coming days. Anyone with any queries is asked to contact Brooke Park Leisure and Sports Centre on 02871262637.