Council confirms savings of almost £3m

Derry & Strabane Council has confirmed that a budget surplus of almost £3 was achieved over the past year.

Council’s Lead Finance Officer, Alfie Dallas, told councillors this week that the 2016/17 £2.709m surplus was achieved as a result of council’s ongoing efficiency programme, a growth in council’s rates base and a continued increase in planning and building control income.

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee welcomed the development.

They were told that the surplus would now be channelled into a range of priority projects and services, including Council’s ambitious capital development programme (£898,000); Year of Youth 2019 (£500,000) and leisure refurbishments across the District (£430,000), with a remaining surplus of £444,000 to be carried as a surplus into council’s District Fund.

Mr Dallas said: “Council is in a very positive position following a year of prudent financial management and the successful progression of Council’s Efficiency Plan which has identified recurrent efficiencies of £2.045m to the new organisation.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Caoimhe McKnight said it was “great to see savings made across departments.”

DUP Colr. Drew Thompson congratulated Mr Dallas and his team and the wider council for their work.

Chair of the Governance Committee Colr. Paul Fleming welcomed the efficiency savings said it was testament to careful strategic planning, and said he was hopeful the process will continue as the council continues to work to maximise value for money.