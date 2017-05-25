Council officially backs call for special status post-Brexit

Derry City and Strabane District Council has backed a motion calling for the North to be granted special status within the European Union post-Brexit.

At its May meeting on Thursday the council approved the motion, brought forward by Sinn Féin Councillor Dan Kelly, supporting the "granting of Special Designated Status for the north of Ireland within the EU".

The motion was backed by both Sinn Féin and the SDLP, for whom special status is official party policy. Several independent councillors also backed the motion.

Unionist councillors opposed the motion.