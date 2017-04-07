Council slammed for leaving out Limavady events in newsletter

Sinn Fein councillor Brenda Chivers has criticised Causeway Council for the omission of tourism-related events in the Roe Valley in their first newsletter.

Residents around the Roe Valley received the Council’s glossy newsletter last week. It includes a snapshot of events around the Causeway borough in areas including Portstewart, Portrush and Bushmills.

Colr. Chivers said she was “shocked” there was no mention of any events in the Roe Valley, including the Fleadh, the Jazz and Blues Festival and Stendhal Festival. Colr. Chivers said members had discussed the newsletter before it was published, and had hoped these events would be promoted in the newsletter.

“I thought after the concerns were raised Limavady would have been included, but no. I have contacted Council about this and I’m not happy with their response,” she said.

“I have been contacted by event organisers and residents in Limavady who are, rightly, very angry at the omission of the town from Council’s newsletter to highlight events within the Council area.

“Limavady has a whole range of activities going on, not least three fantastic festivals that are coming up shortly; Limavady Jazz and Blues Festival, The County Derry Fleadh and Stendhal Festival.

“These, and other events organised by groups and communities, should have been given the same recognition and promotion as those that were included.”

A Council spokesperson said: “The list of events published in the Newsletter focused on Council-run events and Council events funded through the Tourism Event Fund.”

Colr. Chivers said she will raise her concerns at the next council meeting.

“I will be raising this at the corporate policy and resources meeting this week, and ensuring that Limavady is not left out again,” said Colr. Chivers.

The Sinn Fein woman added: “After St. Patrick’s Day, when no Council funding was allocated for activities in the town, this is another example where it appears the Roe Valley has been forgotten.”