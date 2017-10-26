Council to decide on whether or not to back Catalan independence

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council are set to decide this afternoon whether or not the local authority becomes one of the first polities globally to recognise Catalan independence.

Republicans have indicated their intention of moving that the Council recognises the result of the recent independence referendum in Catalonia during its monthly meeting this afternoon.

Sinn Féin Councillor Caoimhe McKnight is set to propose "that Derry City and Strabane District Council writes to the British and Irish governments asking them to formally recognise the democratic outcome of the Catalan Independence Referendum, condemns the brutality of the Spanish police and calls on the Spanish Government to respect the democratic wishes of the Catalan people as expressed in the referendum".

Meanwhile, Independent Colr. Paul Gallagher will move "that this Council writes to the British and Irish Governments asking them to recognise the legitimacy of the Catalonia referendum held on the 1st. October, 2017 and to call on the Spanish Government to respect the democratic wishes of the people of Catalonia who have called for full sovereignty and self-determination for the state of Catalonia".

Last week the Catalan President, Carles Puigdemont, suspended independence to allow for talks with Spain.