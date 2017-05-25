Council urges Brokenshire to devolve regeneration powers and resources

Derry City and Strabane District Council has urged/refused to back a call for James Brokenshire to devolve regeneration powers to the local authority.

The powers had originally been scheduled to transfer from regional to local government in April, 2016, however, the necessary legislation was never enacted, and the erstwhile Communities Minister Paul Givan late last year announced his intention of retaining them centrally indefinitely.

At Thursday's monthly meeting, UUP Alderman Derek Hussey proposed that the council call on the Secretary of State James Brokenshire, to review the delayed devolution of regeneration powers and to consider bringing forward legislation to facilitate their transfer.

The move would enhance local control of regeneration budgets previously administered by Stormont departments.

The motion was passed with the support of Sinn Féin and the SDLP. The DUP opposed the motion.