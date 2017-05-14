Councillor expresses disgust after elderly man is victimised in frightening burglary

Sinn Féin Councillor Eric McGinley has described his disgust upon learning that an elderly man was threatened with a screwdriver and robbed in an overnight raid on Friday.

He said no-one should have to go through the trauma experienced by the 85-year-old victim of the aggravated burglary in Coshquin.

He said “This must have been a very frightening experience for this man. The reports that he was threatened with a screwdriver and the intruders demanded his money and ripped out the phone line is something no one should ever have to encounter in their lifetime. It’s vitally important that those responsible are apprehended as soon as possible before this happens to anyone else. I would urge anyone with information to contact the PSNI.”