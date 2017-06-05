Councillor Maolíosa McHugh elected first male mayor of Derry and Strabane

Castlederg-based Sinn Féin Councillor Maolíosa McHugh has been elected the third mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, the first man to hold the first citizenship.

His deputy will be SDLP Councillor John Boyle.

Colr. McHugh accepted the chain of office on Monday evening after being nominated by his nephew, Colr. Ruairí McHugh, who is also a representative of the Derg District Electoral Area (DEA).

Colr. McHugh, an Irish language enthusiast and former essential skills coordinator at the 'Tech', was first elected to Strabane District Council in 2011, before being elected to the new Derry City and Strabane District Council in 2014.

He was Presiding Councillor of DCSDC in 2014/15 while the new authority shadowed the outgoing Derry City and Strabane District councils in their final years.

He is the brother of the late, long-standing former Strabane District councillor Charlie McHugh who died suddenly in 2008 after having served in the Derg area from 1985.

Colr. Boyle was elected to the old Derry City Council for Northland in 2011, and was returned to the new Derry City and Strabane Council as a Foyleside DEA councillor in 2014.

Over the past year he has served as chair of the council's Planning Committee.

Colr. McHugh will be the first male first citizen, of the Derry City area at least, since former Derry City Council SDLP Councillor Martin Reilly's mayoralty in 2013/14 and his own chairmanship of the shadow council in 2014/15.

He follows in the footsteps of a succession of Derry women, Brenda Stevenson (Derry City Council; 2014), and the first two mayors of the new council, Elisha McCallion (2015/16) and Hilary McClintock (2016/17), the latter if whom stood down tonight.

Meanwhile, Paul Fleming of Sinn Féin will chair the council's Governance and Strategic Planning Committee, with Brian Tierney of the SDLP serving as deputy.

The council's Planning Committee will be chaired by Sinn Féin's Dan Kelly, with the DUP's Thomas Kerrigan deputising.

Sinn Féin's Eric McGinley will preside at Assurance, Audit and Risk Committee meetings; Jim McKeever of the SDLP will be deputy chair.

Stewardship of Business and Culture meetings falls to Patricia Logue of Sinn Féin, with Derek Hussey of the UUP acting in her absence.

Environment and Regeneration will be chaired by the SDLP's Angela Dobbins and David Ramsey of the DUP when she's not around.

Health and Community Committee meetings will be chaired by Drew Thompson of the DUP, with Sinn Féin's Ruairí McHugh deputy.









