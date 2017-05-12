Councillors condemn illegal dumping

Inishowen councillors have condemned continued illegal dumping at Tuesday’s meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District.

Colr Bernard McGuinness praised the work of the peninsula’s litter warden Mr Pearse McRory, but said getting through to people is like “trying to take out the tide.”

“It’s just criminal what people are doing to our hills. That’s the word we have to use, criminal,” said Colr McGuinness.

He added that he believes if a person is caught dumping illegally they should be “named and shamed.”

Colr Martin Farren asked how much it would cost to install cameras to prevent this type of activity.

Mr Matthew Brown of Environment Services at Donegal County Council said it would cost roughly €5,000 per area to clean up large scale dumping and to install cameras as a preventative measure.

Colr Farren added: “It is costing tax payers a fortune for people who are being irresponsible.

“I don’t know how to get to the bottom of it. We are lucky to have our Litter Warden who has a good team.”

Colr Nicholas Crossan said on Monday morning five tidy towns workers, two council workers and two passer bys were tidying rubbish left from the weekend.

“I was out again today (Tuesday) and they might not have bothered. Chip bags, plastic bottles, all thrown over the shore greens.

“It’s about time we educated people about throwing litter. Do they not realise that if you throw it, someone has to pick it up? Take it home again with you.

“There are plenty of bins around the shore in Buncrana, but in the good weather, 50 bins wouldn’t be enough.

“It’s simple, gather up your rubbish and take it home,” said Colr Crossan.